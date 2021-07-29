ENID, Okla. — Construction will force the closure of several Enid streets in coming days.
According to the city of Enid, the intersection of Broadway and 5th will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The closure will allow workers to replace the existing bridge and reconstruct the intersection of Broadway and 5th. Work is expected to take about nine months.
In addition, work on two railroad crossings will affect traffic beginning Monday.
The first closure will be a portion of Washington between Chestnut and Walnut.
The second closure will be a portion of Cleveland between Hunters Hills Drive and Rolling Oaks Drive.
The closures will allow BNSF Railway to make repairs and are expected to last about a week.
