Construction projects could impact Enid residents in several parts of the city during the coming weeks.
According to the city of Enid, the projects are:
• A portion of North Madison will be closed for part of Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, to allow contractors to install an HVAC unit on the roof of St. Joseph Catholic School. The closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. to noon.
• Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, workers will start relocating a waterline along Garland from Garriott to Randolph. The project is expected to last about five months, and the street will remain open.
• Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, the parking spaces and sidewalk in front of Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence, will be closed due to remodeling of the front of the building and reconstruction to the sidewalk. Work is expected to take about one week.
• Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, the intersection of South 4th and Moore will be closed while workers relocate a waterline. The closure is expected to last about two weeks.
