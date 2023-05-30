ENID, Okla. — Work is continuing on the city of Enid’s Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Program, which is set to be completed in a little more than one year.
The entirety of the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Program includes multiple elements — miles of pipeline segments, booster pump and intake stations, a waterline and Enid’s new water treatment plant on West Chestnut.
Enid’s Engineering Director Muralikumar Katta-Muddanna said those five major elements of the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Program break down into a variety of construction projects, with the groundbreaking occurring in November 2021.
It is set to be finished June 27, 2024, Katta-Muddana said. Once in service, Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents will receive an average of 10.5 million gallons of water per day from Kaw Lake, a reservoir about 8 miles east of Ponca City, Okla.,for decades.
“Enid will be in a better place for the next 100 years,” Katta-Muddana said of the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Program being completed.
In the past year, ECC has approved a joint resolution that ratified an agreement granting the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma a $4.2 million settlement for its forbearance from proceeding in court over the pipeline’s construction and operation on tribal land in Kay County; accepted rights-of-way permits for Kay County land tract easements; and authorized resolutions allowing the city of Enid to condemn certain tracts of land in Kay County for the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Program after absentee owners of the land tracts could not be located.
Since construction began about two-and-a-half years ago, there have been six Change Orders. Enid City Commission approved the most recent one at its May 16, 2023, regular meeting, and Katta-Muddanna said it was for the Chestnut Waterline.
Change Order No. 6, with Garney Companies, incorporated permitted plans and specifications, associated revisions and all Guaranteed Maximum Price assumptions and clarifications. The bid-date bid package procurement amounted into the Construction Manager at Risk contract.
It superseded all the prior requests for information, field orders, city of Enid directives, engineering memorandums and construction directives through the end of March 2023; and also incorporated all escalation, save and except design changes after May 16, 2023.
Change Order No. 6, which ECC appropriated $8,243,902.53 for at the May 16, 2023, regular meeting for Phase 4 of construction, was funded through $4 million in congressional appropriations and $4,243,902.53 in American Rescue Plan Act monies, resulting in the final GMP amount of $256,824,042.73 and the addition of 148 days to the contract.
Katta-Muddanna said any factors that could delay construction, such as weather and material-availability issues, are included in the time allotted for the completed construction date.
Currently, he said, construction is being done on Segments 7 and 8 of the water pipeline. The booster pump station near Garber is finished, and work is ongoing for the intake station and the new water treatment plant on Chestnut.
“Right now, I don’t see any major hurdles,” Katta-Muddanna said of the process.
He added that in late-July or early-August, work on the Chestnut waterline will begin, meaning residents in the area may notice more disturbances in their daily activities.
“The work so far has been a minimal disturbance to people because it’s out in the country areas,” he said. “Then, it will be in the heart of town.”
Katta-Muddanna said his intention is to have an electronic sign put up in the area to notify those residents of what’s going on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.