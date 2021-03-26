ENID, Okla. — Work to rebuild Southgate Road near the city of Enid landfill is slated to start April 5.
The $3.75 million project will begin at 16th and extend to the landfill entrance first, said Garfield County Commissioner Marc Bolz. When that portion is completed, the work will continue west from the landfill entrance to the railroad tracks near Van Buren, a total of 2.6 miles.
The split is so the landfill still will be accessible, Bolz said.
The construction, which will be done through Cummins Construction, will be a complete rebuild of the road, road bed and drainage. It will take an estimated 150 days to complete, finishing up around September.
The road will be closed to through traffic, said Bolz, who has been wanting to redo Southgate since he was elected to his position in 2011.
“(The road) was needing (the complete rebuild) then,” he said. “We had other STP projects going on in the county at the time, and you can only have one project at a time per county, so we had to wait till the other projects were done before we could get started on this one.”
The construction will cost $3,752,182.74, Bolz said, with 80% of it being funded by the state Surface Transportation Program and the remaining 20% to be covered by county funds.
A second phase is planned on Southgate from 16th to 30th, Bolz said, and Oklahoma Department of Transportation will solicit bids on behalf of the county in May.
