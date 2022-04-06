ENID, Okla. — The bare bones of the second barn now are standing at Bennie’s Barn, Enid’s equine therapy ranch.
With construction delayed since last August, the barn’s foundation and frame now are ready.
Bennie’s Barn on East Rupe has needed extra space for a long time. With the new barn, the facility will be able to take 52 kids off the waiting list, and will have three times the amount of space — the current arena is only 40 feet by 26 feet of usable space.
Chip Baker, founder and CEO of Bennie’s Barn, said it is such a blessing to work with the community, kids of Enid and surrounding towns — just to watch them flourish.
Bennie’s Barn has received riders from southern Oklahoma, Kansas and even New Mexico, but Enid has been the best advocate for horse therapy, Baker said.
“That new barn out there is probably the best blessing we could have had,” he said. “The cool thing is that our community paid for all that, because we don’t take any state or federal funding. The reason behind that is if we take state or federal, they limit who we can serve. We don’t want to limit it any way. As long as the doctor says it’s OK, we can do it.”
In addition to working with people’s physical therapists and doctors, Bennie’s does case studies on different illnesses or diseases affecting it riders. They do a lot of research with every rider to ensure everyone is getting what they need from the therapy, Baker said.
From smiles to healing, Bennie’s Barn has helped people who have never walked, talked and/or sat up, accomplish that.
“I truly think that is why we are so wildly successful,” Baker said. “We put the time into that, but it’s really just a God thing. We are blessed in everything we do out here.”
What is normal?
“Normal is a relative term we put on each other. God gave us all different abilities,” Baker said. “We are just here to show you how to use it.”
With the freedom to cater to all types of riders, with different abilities and ages, Bennie’s Barn is set out to serve everyone, he said.
“When we started this, it wasn’t to hit one demographic,” Baker said. “We want to help as many people as we possibly can, with space limited. We want to max that out, because out here everyone has a different ability. Out here, we don’t say ‘disability,’ we have a ‘different ability,’ because there is no such thing as normal.”
The labor to put up the second barn would have cost around $60,000, Baker said. However, people and organizations have stepped up to get it done for the equine therapy ranch. Volunteers from various organizations have signed up to help at different stages of construction.
Besides civic and individual volunteers, businesses are chipping to help, too. Dense Mechanical has donated the heating and air units. Harmon Electric will donate all of the electric work and lights. OG&E is donating the work for the three-phase system, Baker said.
Bennie’s Barn also got a grant from Sooner Success to do its technology, Baker said.
Riders will use iPads to interact with 85-inch TVs at each end of the barn. There will also be speakers that will allow instructors and riders more clarity in instruction, Baker said.
More experienced riders will be videoed and be able to see what they look like in real time with what their feet, seat and posture should be, he said.
“To be able to reach all of those people, with Enid backing us and being so supportive with all of our donors helping us raise money for this barn that we have needed for so long, to be able to watch all of those dreams come to fruition is a tear-jerker,” Baker said. “We couldn’t do this without Enid. In Enid, it’s such a cohesive formula of nonprofits and businesses that work. That’s what makes Enid, Enid. That’s what makes it work.”
Bennie’s Barn is always accepting donations and volunteers, from donating to pay for a sack of feed to walking alongside a rider. The barn relies on volunteers and donors to keep going. Baker can be contacted through Bennie’s Barn’s website, email at benniesbarnenid@gmail.com, phone at (580) 548-7258 or on Facebook.
