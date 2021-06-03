ENID, Okla. — Another box for the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project has been crossed off now that construction officially has begun at the lake’s intake facility in Osage County, project managers said Thursday.
Work began around four weeks ago to rough in the access road to the planned intake site, said David Burkhart, with Garney Construction, the project’s construction manager at-risk.
Work is being prepared on the vertical intake shaft, which then will micro-tunnel into the lake to gain access, Burkhart told city commissioners during Thursday’s study session.
“Recent weather has not been available for jumping into that headfirst, but as soon as things dry out a little bit, you’ll start to see a lot more activity at the water treatment plant site,” he said.
Nearly all the necessary land also has been acquired for the 70-mile pipeline, representatives from the project’s design engineering firm said Thursday.
Garver project manager Eric Fladie called the acquisition “a phenomenal success story.”
Fladie said Garver’s design on the project is complete.
The project begins at the reservoir’s intake station. Around 10 million gallons of water a day will then flow through 70 miles of eight pipeline segments crossing three counties into Garfield County, parallel with an OG&E overhead power transmission line. The water then will move through an intermediate pump station near Garber, then through a water treatment plant in western Enid and a water main along Chestnut.
Of the 230 total land parcels needed for the pipeline portion of the project, 223 have been accepted, according to Garver. Seven parcels still are being negotiated “in bridge” — one with the city of Enid and six through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Fladie said those parcel negotiations won’t impact Garney’s construction to proceed as scheduled.
Over half of the 25 parcels have been accepted for the water main from the city’s treatment plant, to be built along Chestnut, Fladie said.
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has approved permits for the intake station, the eight pipeline segments and the Chestnut water main.
Permits for the intermediate pump station and the water treatment plant in Enid are still awaiting review and reception, Fladie said.
“No hangups on it, it’s just a matter of process,” he said.
ODEQ also has approved permits for wetlands, federal land use, and 10 out of 11 state Department of Transportation crossings. Three out of four railroad crossing permits are awaiting approval. Garver hasn’t submitted the fourth and also is preparing 64 county road crossings through the four counties.
Thursday also was Garney’s third day of open procurement soliciting bids for materials for the three-segment transmission pipeline, the east water treatment plant and electrical. Thirty bids were received for seven packages, Burkhart said.
A majority of the project has been procured, Burkhart said, following two previous days of open procurement for bids over the last six months.
Despite recent price escalations for materials like steel — whose costs had risen 300% since December — he said Thursday’s bids still gave engineering staff a “good, comfortable feeling” on most materials.
Under Garney’s CMAR agreement, the city still is expected to cover new costs over regulatory compliance and county road crossings, according to city engineer staff.
City engineering director Chris Gdanski said he expects the latter with the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers to come to around $250,000, though costs still are be determined for fencing and tree removal.
However, the city also already has approved $200 million in contingency for design progression, as well as a several-million-dollar CMAR contingency.
