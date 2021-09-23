The Daughters of the American Revolution continue their work of preserving and promoting United States History.
In a September 14 meeting, the City of Enid formally recognized September 17-23 as Constitution Week, as it does annually. Besides local support in commemoration of the constitution, the week has been nationally recognized since 1955
The week long celebration United States Constitution just ended Wednesday.
The local Enid DAR chapter has continued the work that its national chapters pushes. They work year round to promoted U.S. historic education, preservation and patriotism.
The week of the 17 is yearly set aside to observe Constitution Week. In 1955, DAR petitioned congress to recognize this week, and in 1956 had the week formally signed into law by President Eisenhower.
Constitution Week aims to:
Inform people of the basis the constitution holds in America’s heritage and way of life
Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities to the protecting and defending the document
Encourage study of historical events that led to the creation of the Constitution in September 1787.
Nationally and locally, the DAR champions this week and other patriotic holidays to celebrate freedoms and history, with a special emphasis on educating young people.
The Enid DAR distributes books and educational materials to elementary and middle schoolers yearly. Without COVD restrictions, the local DAR chapter makes visits to Grant, Kay, and Garfield county schools and hosts events.
The DAR shared that thought most Americans recognizes the important document, most people do not know basic information about its history or tenets. Through their work over the decades, the DAR seeks to remedy that.
