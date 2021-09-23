Daughters of the American Revolution, Jeanette Adriano and Cynthia Smith say the Pledge of Allegiance during an Enid City Commission meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Adriano, Smith and other members of the Enid chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, were there to receive a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23, 2021, as "Constitution Week" in Enid. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)