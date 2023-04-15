Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council (OTCAC) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) will partner together for a free conservation workshop on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Information will be provided on how producers can gather conservation data from Tribal Soil Climate Analysis Networks to assist with their conservation decisions regarding livestock and crops. They can extract data on soil moisture and climate for livestock and crops; how the removal of eastern red cedar can benefit producers, monarch butterflies and pollinators; and information regarding departing site visits on native grass plantings, grade stabilization structure and waterway construction.
Information also will be provided regarding free technical assistance and conservation funding opportunities. Partners will provide USDA program updates from NRCS, FSA and National Agriculture Statistics Service. Conservation district partners from Alfalfa, Garfield and Grant counties will be available to provide updates regarding their state cost- share programs.
The workshop will be 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26 at Zaloudek Community Center, the intersection of Keowee Road and 30th in Kremlin.
Participants and speakers may register by going to https://forms.gle/dqccnf3QLNFiTq2MA.
Anyone with disabilities who requires accommodations to attend or participate in this event should contact Carol Crouch by voice (405) 742-1203, Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339, or Carol.Crouch@usda.gov by April 19.
