ENID, Okla. — One of the nation’s first female operators of a Chick-fil-A restaurant, Connie Sturgeon-Hart took on the role of franchisee at the age of 22 years old.
At that time — 34 years ago — it was unheard of for a young, single woman to operate a restaurant. With a bachelor’s degree and retail and fast food experience in tow, Sturgeon-Hart said she just went for it.
Sturgeon-Hart, still Enid Chick-fil-A’s longtime operator, says she loves to spend time with her guests — it’s her favorite part of the job. Customers from all over Northwest Oklahoma and farther know of her, as she loves to visit with everyone she can.
Sturgeon-Hart is one of three 2021 Pillar of the Plains finalists who will be recognized during a reception at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Stride Bank Center. The other finalists are Clayton Nolen and Krista Roberts.
Taking care of her guests
A Woodward native farm girl, Sturgeon-Hart ended up in Enid and has been here for 37 years.
Sturgeon-Hart received a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. After graduation, when she was working at Dillard’s in Oakwood Mall, she found out the nearby Chick-fil-A needed an operator.
“It was unheard for a 22-year-old single female to get a location, but I was fortunate enough to get it, and the rest is history,” Sturgeon-Hart said.
She said working in a fast environment is something she had enjoyed since college.
“I am not an office person,” she said. “I can’t sit at the desk. I knew I wanted to be up moving around, I love it. It’s just me, to be able to talk to the people and everything.”
Visiting with customers is one of her favorite parts of the job. She said she never works in the drive-through because she talks to the customers too much.
“I just do my job, I love my guests,” Sturgeon-Hart said. “I love being out there, talking with them. I’d rather be doing that all along. I also really enjoy my team. My team is great. They’re all like my kids and siblings.”
Jennie Fox, general manager at the Enid Chick-fil-A, has known and worked with Sturgeon-Hart for more than 30 years.
Fox said she has watched Sturgeon-Hart help people behind the scenes, knowing she would never be paid back for that help.
“There have been so many young people pass through her Chick-fil-A as first-time employees that she helped to instill in them a strong work ethic that they can use in whatever career path they end up going on,” Fox said. “She loves her employees and her guests, showing what she is all about. Everyone knows her and they call her a friend.”
Sturgeon-Hart has won numerous awards through Chick-fil-A on state and national levels. One of note — which she has received three times — is the Symbol of Success, the highest award in the corporation for sales increases.
She said Chick-fil-A is a family-oriented company right to the top.
“I would never ever work for another company,” she said. “As the franchisee here, they have been through a lot with me, I have been through a lot with them ... a lot of adjustments, a lot of growth. The support they give you is just phenomenal.”
Not only is CFA a huge part of most of Sturgeon-Hart’s life, but it was where she met her late husband, Rick Sturgeon.
Rick was a customer at CFA in the mall when the pair met. They married and had two children, Seth and Ericka, but he passed away when their kids were young.
Most of Sturgeon-Hart’s family lives around the area, as well. She and her husband, Steve Hart, are now grandparents, saying, “It’s the best part of family.”
“My family has been super supportive,” Sturgeon-Hart said. “My kids were raised at Chick-fil-A. They know nothing else but CFA.”
A home in NW Okla.
Sturgeon-Hart loves to cheer on people of all ages and abilities, but said young people and especially those with special needs are her passion.
She currently is vice president of the board of 4RKids, a local nonprofit that assists people with intellectual disabilities, where she has served in numerous roles over the years, including as president twice.
“I am the most proud of my work with 4RKids,” Sturgeon-Hart said. “I just love the joy I get in watching the clients succeed and fulfill things in their lives.
“It just pulls at your heartstrings to see the happiness,” she said. “Those clients are almost always happy. It’s just a joy to be around them.”
Her other community involvements are with Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Visit Enid, Autry Tech Culinary Arts Advisory Board and more.
Sturgeon-Hart was also active in 4-H as a kid, saying she felt it sets the tone for one’s future because 4-H is involved in the community.
“Northwest Oklahoma is home,” Sturgeon-Hart said. “Seeing the people that I still know from Woodward come through the restaurant is just a blessing to watch them in the community and cheer for their teams. It’s home, this whole area.”
Sturgeon-Hart has received numerous awards in Enid and Oklahoma. She was Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 2014; 2015 Honorary Commander at Vance Air Force Base; and a 2015 NWOSU Outstanding Graduate — Business/Professional Award.
When Sturgeon-Hart found out she had been nominated for the Pillar of the Plains, though, she said she almost fell out of her chair.
“I was totally in shock,” she said. “I am flabbergasted, I am honored. I can’t believe it.”
Sturgeon-Hart’s life and business coach, Dana Bickford, said in the three and a half years she has known Sturgeon-Hart, she has seen her huge heart for helping others, always seeing the best in them and always wanting to continue to grow to be her best.
“I have been a resident of Enid for five years,” Bickford said. “I have had the privilege of getting to know community leaders and pillars in the community. There are many, many things Connie does behind the scenes that one would never even know about.
“She is extremely humble, caring and giving of herself, her time, her money,” Bickford said. “She prefers not to be showcased for what she does. Connie could not be more deserving of the Pillar of the Plains award.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.