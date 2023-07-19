ENID, Okla. — The first Crossroads Conference for state farmers is being held at Autry Technology Center in Enid this week.
Wednesday, July 19, 2023, was the first day of the conference, and it continues Thursday.
“We want agriculture producers to work with one another and to learn as much as they can about conservation,” said Meg Greski, a soil health coordinator with Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
Keynote speakers Wednesday were Roy Pfaltzgraff, Doug Ferguson and Jack Titchener. Pfaltzgraff farms 2,200 acres south of Haxtun, Colo., where he has carried on with his father’s no-till farming. He has gone from raising two to three crops a year on the method to 12 for 2023. He has developed techniques that can handle extreme weather events.
“We want to inform farmers and producers across the state about different farming and soil programs and give them more information,” said Calvina Osburn, district secretary of Garfield County Conservation District.
Ferguson’s topic was seven laws of the universe, what he calls a perfect philosophy and equation for the cattle industry regarding market strategies.
Titchener is the Tulsa area urban soil health specialist. He is employed jointly by Oklahoma Conservation Commission and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services.
He talked about feeding your neighbors and yourself on healthy soil in your backyard.
“You don’t have to live in the country,” is what Titchener said.
Thursday starts with a continental breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m., followed by intensive workshops until 11:30 a.m. Topics include direct marketing of grain and other ag products, a buy-sell marketing mindset, rain barrels and solarization.
Greski said they hope to make this an annual event. Eighty-five to 90 people signed up for the conference.
