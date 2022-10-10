ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University's president said the Great American Conference soon could have athletic events in Enid.
Bo Hannaford spoke Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, to members of Enid Rotary Club at their weekly meeting at Stride Bank Center.
“I think Enid is the perfect place for our conference to have its golf tournament, and I’m hoping that can happen,” he said.
He also said he hopes the city will bid for the conference baseball tournament to be held at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
In addition to Northwestern, the GAC includes Ouachita Baptist, Harding, East Central Oklahoma State, Henderson State, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Moticello, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas, Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene.
Hannaford also said working partnerships between higher education institutions and other organizations are vital to Northwestern and Northwest Oklahoma.
“We are addressing the need for more teachers and health care workers by doing programs with Northern (Oklahoma College), the hospitals and the public schools,” he said.
Northwestern recently created a program with NOC that would reduce the time it takes a person to get an education degree and become a teacher to three to three and one-half years.
Hannaford also told Rotarians he has the best students because of the people and towns in Northwest Oklahoma.
“Fifty percent of our students graduate with no debt,” he said.
He said that largely is due to scholarship opportunities and better affordability. Northwestern has had no recent tuition hikes, he said.
Hannaford was named the school’s president in July, replacing Janet Cunningham, who had been president for 16 years.
Hannaford is the third Northwestern alum to serve as the school's president. He has a doctorate in administration leadership and both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwestern.
After teaching in secondary education and coaching football for 11 years, Hannaford returned to his hometown of Alva.
