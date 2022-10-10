Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.