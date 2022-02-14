ENID, Okla. — The western half of Oklahoma, including Garfield County, is in a Red Flag Warning through 7 p.m. Tuesday as strong winds, warm temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions will push the wildfire danger to critical levels.
The wind Tuesday is expected to be from the south at 23-28 mph sustained, according to National Weather Service, with gusts to 44 mph.
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly," the warning from NWS reads. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that start will be difficult to contain."
The Enid area has seen these conditions before in the fall and winter, said Mike Hongisberg, certified director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management.
There is a storm system to the west and a front moving in from the north that again will produce strong winds, he said.
"All it takes is a spark and a fire will get out of control quickly," he said. "We've been really lucky so far. We just don't know when our luck will run out."
Honigsberg said fire departments in the area have been alerted and are ready, but they need help from the public.
"Do not burn trash, and no controlled burns Tuesday," he said. "If people see smoke or fire, call 911 immediately so we can respond as quickly as we can."
The forecast for Tuesday in the Enid area calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 69, along with the strong, gusty winds, according to NWS.
Tuesday night should see continued strong winds from the south at 22-26 mph, with gusts to 40 mph, according to NWS.
Some relief is expected Wednesday, according to NWS, although strong winds will continue.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, while the wind will be from the south-southwest at 15-24 mph, with gusts to 37 mph, according to NWS.
Wednesday night will see an 80% chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., then snow, according to NWS. The chance of snow will continue until noon Thursday.
