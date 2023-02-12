One of the opportunities available for students to continue their education beyond high school is the early degree program also known as concurrent enrollment.
It is offered through Northern Oklahoma College and area high secondary schools as a way for students to finish high school and get an associate degree at the same time.
Concurrent enrollment also is a way for students and families to save money and time with the added incentive for students to get the support they need to be successful. Students take college classes that count toward their high school diploma and college at the same time.
“It’s possible for students to graduate with both a high school diploma and a degree from Northern Oklahoma College,” said Jeremy Hise, vice president at Northern Oklahoma College. “NOC offers an Early Degree Program and also the Early 30 program, in partnership with local high schools.”
Students, with time allowed in their schedules and the appropriate ACT scores or grade point average, can start courses at Northern Oklahoma College Enid the summer before their junior year and end the spring of their senior year.
Two students taking part in the concurrent enrollment program are Kimberly Boles, who attended Enid High School, and MaKenna Bailey, who attended Pond Creek-Hunter High School.
Bailey started the summer before her junior year of high school taking online and ITV Zoom classes. She then took three and four classes a semester both her junior and senior year online and on-campus.
“I had my first year of college done when I graduated from high school and it was already paid,” Bailey said. She had 38 credit hours and will graduate after another year with an associate degree in behavioral science.
Bailey wants to be a marriage counselor and said she will continue her education at Northwestern Oklahoma State University or the University of Central Oklahoma. She currently works at Maurices Women’s Clothing.
“I got lots of support from my family and teachers and it made it easier to go to college,” she said.
Kimberly Boles said she found the classes in concurrent education more interesting and challenging. “I’m a numbers girl and I liked algebra. It’s about solving problems and puzzles,” she said.
Boles said there were so many more opportunities in concurrent and it helped her GPA along with being on a faster track. She plans to get a degree in business administration and wants to be an accountant. Boles also teaches at a daycare center.
Boles said she got involved with these opportunities through the Enid Public Schools University Center. The center was designed to support advanced placement and dual-credit college courses for the students of Enid High School.
It includes a distance-learning center, 16 classrooms, four laboratories, administration offices and multiple gathering spaces. The space includes private study carrels, as well as movable furniture, enabling students to configure their own learning environments.
In the beginning, EHS counselor Kim Collins said students typically took only six to nine hours of college courses per semester.
Now the Enid High School Early Degree program, in partnership with Northern Oklahoma College, has expanded not only at EPS but at other area schools.
Students completing courses through Autry Technology Center can also apply those hours at NOC Enid, where they will evaluate what credit can be given.
These students will have an opportunity to get an associate degree in applied technology.
One of the major goals at Enid High is to have students college or career-ready. EPS has been working together with NOC to roll out more opportunities for students.
Credits earned in the program will transfer to every college in Oklahoma for any degree, said Jeremy Hise, vice president of NOC Enid.
“Two of the biggest reasons students do not complete their education is because of financial reasons or academic failures,” Hise said.
“Students who participate in this opportunity will save thousands of dollars towards expenses in college,” Hise said. “This is a great way to give students a way to enter the workforce quicker.”
In regards to academic failures, Hise said, “Students start off with the support of the teachers they already know in the environment they are familiar with and this gives them extra support they may need.”
Students can then make a gradual transition to the college campus.
A student can start concurrent enrollment the summer before their junior year and take freshman orientation and astronomy equaling 5 hours.
The fall of their junior year, a student can take English composition 1 and an American history class at the EPS University Center, and two other courses on campus or remotely.
The student could then finish up their junior year with as many as 12 more hours.
If they repeat much of the same schedule their senior year, the student would receive a high school diploma and have an associate degree.
There are financial opportunities available for students who want to fast-track their education through tuition waivers provided by the Oklahoma Legislature and generous donations to Enid Public School Foundation and other possible sources.
For more information on concurrent enrollment, contact Jeremy Hise, vice president of NOC Enid, (580) 548-2393 or jeremy.hise@noc.edu. For EPS, Kim Collins, Enid High School counselor, at (580) 366-8310 or kdcollins@enidk12.org.
