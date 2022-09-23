The cul-de-sac on Split Rail Road in the La Mesa West 4th subdivision will be closed beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, while concrete repairs are made. According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about three weeks.
Concrete work to force cul-de-sac closure
