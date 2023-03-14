A portion of West Spruce will be closed for about two weeks while concrete repairs are made.

According to the city of Enid, the intersections involved are Spruce and Meadowbrook and Spruce and Jefferson. The closure began Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

