ENID, Okla. — Concrete replacement work is slated to begin July 26, 2021, at Cherokee and Adams, resulting in intermittent closures of the intersection, according to the city of Enid Engineering Department.

Work is expected to continue for six weeks and will require the intersection to alternate between being opened and closed until approximately Sept.10, according to city officials, who urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and drive with caution during the construction.

