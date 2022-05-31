The street in the area of 510 S. Harding will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 4:51 pm
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN KINGFISHER LOGAN PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA BLAINE DEWEY ELLIS MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE GREER HARMON JACKSON KIOWA TILLMAN IN WESTERN OKLAHOMA BECKHAM CUSTER ROGER MILLS WASHITA IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS FOARD HARDEMAN WILBARGER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTUS, ALVA, ANADARKO, ARNETT, BLACKWELL, BURNS FLAT, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, CHEYENNE, CLINTON, CONCHO, CORDELL, CROWELL, EL RENO, ELK CITY, ENID, FAIRVIEW, FARGO, FREDERICK, GAGE, GEARY, GRANITE, GUTHRIE, HAMMON, HELENA, HENNESSEY, HINTON, HOBART, HOLLIS, KINGFISHER, LAMONT, LAWTON, LEEDEY, MANGUM, MEDFORD, MUSTANG, OKARCHE, OKEENE, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, QUANAH, SAYRE, SEILING, SENTINEL, SHATTUCK, SNYDER, STILLWATER, TALOGA, VERNON, VICI, WAKITA, WATONGA, WEATHERFORD, WOODWARD, AND YUKON.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, northern Oklahoma, northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma and Payne. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble. In northwest Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Major and Woods. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer and Washita. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected later today through Wednesday. Some of these storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, and flooding will be possible especially in areas where numerous thunderstorms move through the same locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kay, east central Alfalfa, Grant and northwestern Garfield Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms through Grant, Kay, Northwestern Garfield, and eastern Alfalfa counties. The strongest storm is currently northeast of Renfrow. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Medford, Pond Creek, Kremlin, Braman, Jet, Nash, Deer Creek, Hillsdale, Carrier, Jefferson, Renfrow, Chilocco, Nardin and Blackwell Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 224 and 236. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
