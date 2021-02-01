After hearing plans to make concrete repairs for more than 100 spots in Enid over the next four and a half years, city commissioners on Tuesday will vote whether to nearly double funding for the current fiscal year’s repair projects.
City commissioners would add $500,000 to expand the city of Enid’s Concrete Repair Program, currently budgeted at $600,000 for the 2021 fiscal year.
The Public Works Department, which oversees the program, has estimated $508,461.48 in costs for point repair quotes in 15 areas.
Three of these quotes are pending at about $54,000, while the other 12 come to about $454,000, many between $30,000 to $50,000.
The repair program has been appropriated at $600,000 since it began two years ago, according to the city.
Commissioners will first hear the updates about the program, as well as legislative updates and a presentation on pothole repair requests using SeeClickFix, during their 5 p.m. study session at Stride Bank Center. The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., also at Stride.
Commissioners also will vote to award a $351,000 contract to Cummins Construction for the planned mill and overlay work on Randolph from Washington to 7th. Work will begin after ongoing water line repairs are complete along Randolph.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said in a Facebook Live video Monday that the city is primarily focusing on infrastructure and customer service this fiscal year.
He said the city will start a supervisor training program for customer service next week.
City commissioners also will vote to officially allocate the additional $200,000 for ERDA’s COVID-19 relief grant programs through Enid Economic Development Authority.
The commissioners on Jan. 21 voted to allow ERDA to provide grants for entrepreneurs who didn’t qualify for the already-approved Small Business Grant program — for example, because they didn’t have at least two full-time employees. The initial relief funds were approved for $200,000.
Applications were due Friday for the business grants, offering at up to $15,000 to qualifying brick-and-mortar Enid businesses that faced difficulties during the pandemic last year.
Applications for the entrepreneurship grant are due Feb. 12, and awards will be announced Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.