ENID, Okla. — Concrete repairs and a waterline installation will close two Enid intersections starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, according to the city of Enid.

Locust and 23rd will close through Sept. 12 to allow for concrete repairs, according to a city press release, which added that residents will need to find alternative parking during this time.

A new waterline will be installed at 10th and Walnut, which will close the intersection through Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the city.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the construction areas.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you