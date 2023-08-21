ENID, Okla. — Concrete repairs and a waterline installation will close two Enid intersections starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, according to the city of Enid.
Locust and 23rd will close through Sept. 12 to allow for concrete repairs, according to a city press release, which added that residents will need to find alternative parking during this time.
A new waterline will be installed at 10th and Walnut, which will close the intersection through Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the city.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the construction areas.
