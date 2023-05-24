ENID, Okla. — An Order for Competency Evaluation was granted Tuesday afternoon for the 52-year-old man charged last year in the sexual assault and death of a toddler.
Michael Scott Geiger, who is being represented by Attorney Gretchen Mosley, appeared before District Judge Tom Newby on May 23, 2023, at the Garfield County Court House.
He is facing felony charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping following the death of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton in 2022.
An Application for Determination of Competency filed by Mosley on April 27, 2023, — nearly one year after Guyton’s death — alleges that Geiger is incompetent to stand trial, stating he “has a delusional disorder and is experiencing symptoms of active psychosis where he believes he is Michael the Archangel.”
It also claims his “delusional system is pervasive and interferes with his ability to rationally assist his counsel” and that records of his 26-year incarceration from the Department of Corrections “indicate periods of psychosis and religious delusion.”
A forensic psychiatrist and assistant professor at Oklahoma State University assessed Geiger for competency and found that, according to the document, he “is not malingering mental illness and is currently experiencing psychosis to an extent and in a manner that interferes with his ability to rationally assist counsel.”
Mosley then requested the Order for Competency Evaluation by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, which is required per state statute.
Newby said on Tuesday that the Application for Determination of Competency presented a “sufficient basis” to believe that a competency evaluation is necessary.
Geiger will be transported by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita to undergo a three-day observation period for the competency evaluation, Newby said.
Newby said there could be a months-long waiting period before this happens but that he would contact ODMHSAS to try to expedite it. Proceedings like Discovery, he added, can continue through to the conclusion of the competency evaluation.
It was summarized on Tuesday that Geiger’s level of competency in waiving his preliminary hearing on Nov. 16, 2022, based on Mosley’s analysis, was not in doubt then.
According to an affidavit filed in Geiger’s case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. on April 28, 2022, to the Grand Prairie Hotel after receiving a 911 call that reported a young girl was in the swimming pool there.
Arriving officers found and performed CPR on Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, until Life EMS got there to transport her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, had injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Geiger, determined as a person of interest, was found later that same day on a nearby business’ rooftop and arrested, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Geiger had been staying in one room but was occupying two rooms at the hotel and had met the girl’s parents, Chelsea Guyton and Cody Buckingham, on April 27, 2022.
Geiger allegedly offered the couple $5,000 in exchange for “letting him have” Chelsea for 24 hours, according to the affidavit. The couple declined the offer but said they could find another woman for Geiger to “hang out” with, later leaving the hotel between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to bring her to there.
Buckingham said both Guyton and her grandfather had been in their room asleep when they left, according to the affidavit. After returning, the parents and the woman knocked on both doors to the rooms Geiger was occupying but didn’t get an answer, so the trio went to the swimming pool area and found Guyton.
According to the affidavit, Geiger had been seen holding a “baby doll” in his arms while running from the area of the two rooms he had been occupying. He later fled the hotel.
Detectives found a “noticeable amount” of blood in one of the rooms Geiger was occupying, as well as a pair of girls’ underwear with blood inside, girls’ capri pants and a headband and an earring that matched one found in Guyton’s ear, the affidavit states.
When detectives turned on the television in the room, the Nicktoons channel was on, according to the affidavit.
In the other room, detectives found a juice bottle matching others found in the room Guyton’s family was staying in, as well as gummy worms placed on the bed in a “nature that wouldn’t suggest the candy was accidentally spilt,” describing the candy as being placed on the bed “as if to possibly entice a child,” according to the affidavit.
On Tuesday, Mosley also said she’s still in the process of gathering any juvenile records that may exist regarding Geiger for mitigation purposes — which the State could also pursue to obtain.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Geiger.
Geiger is scheduled to appear at the Garfield County Court House again at 2:30 p.m. on July 11, 2023.
