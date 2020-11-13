Nonprofits, businesses, churches and individual volunteers turned out Friday to participate in United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma's Day of Kindness, flooding the community with philanthropic efforts large and small.
Volunteers fanned out across Enid throughout the day, delivering groceries, turkeys for Thanksgiving, clothing for the homeless, balloons to nursing homes and dozens of other acts — all meant to spread the spirit of kindness and selfless giving.
Dan Schiedel, CEO and executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, said this year's participation was excellent, despite COVID-19 concerns.
"It was a good day," Schiedel said. "Everyone was very supportive and helpful, and there were people from all over the community that came out and did amazing things. Everything seemed to go off without a hitch, even though we had a few groups that had to drop out due to COVID."
In one of the day's bigger acts of kindness, Stewart Nissan donated a new minivan to Youth & Family Services, to improve mobility for young adults in the nonprofit's transitional living program.
Tree Perkins, director of development at Youth and Family, said members of the transitional living program, all of whom are 18 to 22 years old, are required to have jobs. But, she said, very few have cars.
With the donation of the minivan, Perkins said Youth and Family will be able to offer a shared-ride program, to better enable transitional living residents' ability to get to work.
"For people who live on the fringe of life, a car makes all the difference between failure and success," Perkins said. "These young people now have the ability to say, 'Yes, I can work that shift tomorrow.' It really gives them the ability to be more successful at work. It's freedom."
Tricia Mitchell, executive director at 4RKids, said Day of Kindness gave the nonprofit's adults with developmental disabilities an opportunity to give back to others.
4RKids clients scoured their home pantries for canned and durable foods, and came up with 150 pounds of food, which was delivered Friday to Loaves & Fishes.
"I think it's really cool, when the clients want to participate, and they have the opportunity to help someone else," Mitchell said. "They're excited to give back and help someone else, and it's really nice to see that."
Kim Kelly, early childhood coordinator at CDSA, was busy Friday delivering laundry soap, hand soap and fabric softener to daycare centers in Enid, and planning distributions to the rest of the 267 daycare providers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Kelly said distributing the products was a way to advance the mission of spreading kindness in Northwest Oklahoma.
"Together, we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time," Kelly said. "If we all did one random act of kindness every day, the world would be phenomenal, and at CDSA we strive to make every day a day of kindness."
Capt. David Brittle, with Salvation Army of Enid, which served a free meal downtown Friday, said Day of Kindness is a reminder of how people should treat each other every day.
"Everyone has a place, everyone has a purpose, and everyone has a voice," Brittle said. "It is a good way for us to remind the community, even if you can't do good things for other people, you can at least just be nice."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.