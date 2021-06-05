ENID, Okla. — Since enrollment for Medicaid opened earlier this week, Enid’s community leaders are urging people to apply.
In June 2020, voters in Oklahoma passed State Question 802, which expanded Medicaid eligibility to include low-income adults.
The state’s Medicaid program, SoonerCare, covered children, pregnant women, elderly adults and disabled individuals in the past, but under the expanded eligibility guidelines, more than 200,000 people now will qualify, according to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which oversees the program.
Allison Seigars, executive director of Rural Health Projects, said the expansion will help improve overall health care for community members in Enid.
“It’s important for our community members to understand and enroll in SoonerCare if they’re eligible because it helps … with things like preventative care and visits with your primary care doctor,” Seigars said.
Adults aged 19-64 whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level or lower — an estimated annual income of $17,796 for an individual or $36,588 for a family of four — are eligible to apply.
Those who are newly eligible will receive the same benefits, which will go into effect on July 1, as current Medicaid recipients.
Janet Cordell, a retired nurse who operates Enid Community Clinic, said one of her goals is to try and get everyone who is eligible enrolled in SoonerCare.
“What we’re looking at in June is trying to help make sure that as many people as possible get enrolled,” Cordell said. “We’re encouraging people who tried before and didn’t qualify to try again.”
As of today, more than 51,000 Oklahomans are now approved for SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion! That means 51,000 of our friends, family members and neighbors will soon be receiving benefits.— Oklahoma Health Care Authority (@ok_hca) June 4, 2021
As of Friday, more than 51,000 Oklahomans have been approved for SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion, according to OHCA.
To apply, go to www.mysoonercare.org, call the SoonerCare Helpline at (800) 987-7767, fill out an English or Spanish paper application and mail it to the address on the application, or go through one of OHCA’s partner agencies.
Cordell, who serves on various committees, said there have been a couple discussions at meetings about doing something in the future to help those in the community who may have some trouble applying for SoonerCare with enrollment.
Seigars said Rural Health Projects’ role in helping people enroll is unclear right now, but it may help spread the word about eligibility and provide information about enrollment.
