Enid and Garfield County residents can learn how hope impacts outcomes in employment retention, student success and community health during the state’s first Hope Summit, set for Oct. 7 in Enid at the Stride Bank Center.
The free, day-long summit will focus how “the science of hope” can be used to strengthen organizational outcomes across every sector, said event organizer Dan Schiedel, CEO of the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The summit is a part of the Hope Rising Oklahoma initiative co-founded by first lady Sarah Stitt and University of Oklahoma professor Chad Hellman.
“We know that hope is much more than a feeling or a wish,” Stitt said in a statement. “It can be measured and increased using proven methods. It can transform the way we serve our communities and significantly strengthen our outcomes — whether through education, social services, criminal justice or other areas.”
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes lunch.
The Hope Summit will include appearances by Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma business leader Mart Green of Hobby Lobby.
Organizers are expecting 400-500 people to attend and will hear the results of Enid’s recent Community Hope Assessment. More than 900 residents responded to the survey from earlier this month.
“The Hope Summit will be invaluable for leaders and teams from all sectors,” Schiedel said. “If you’re a leader, whether in education, business, health care, a nonprofit, a faith community, I encourage you to be at the Hope Summit and bring your team or your board. The practices we’ll be learning can take your leadership and your efforts to a completely different level.”
Chan Hellman, PhD, is internationally known for his work on building a hope-centered response to trauma. With more than 150 scholarly publications and countless workshops in the areas of child maltreatment, domestic violence, homelessness, etc., he has focused his work on sharing the science and power of hope in the ability to overcome trauma and thrive.
He has trademarked Hope Centered and Trauma Informed as the evidence-based framework to guide individual practice and coordinated community responses to trauma.
