ENID, Okla. — The Enid community and local businesses have come together to give something back to those who have been administering the COVID-19 vaccines to the community.
Stride Bank partnered with Jumbo Foods to deliver lunches Thursday to Garfield County Health Department employees and volunteers putting on the vaccination clinic at the Oakwood Mall.
“We've just been really impressed with the hard work that the workers and the volunteers have been putting in every single day,” said Patrick Anderson, senior vice president and trust officer of Stride Bank's Wealth Management Division. “We just wanted to find a way to say, ‘thank you,’ and we felt that this was — it's a small gesture, but we wanted to know that we appreciate them, appreciate what they're doing for our community and want to encourage them to keep on going.”
Anderson said Stride Bank wanted to use somebody local to provide the lunches, so it partnered with Jumbo Foods to deliver individual lunches to the clinic, and Anderson said Jumbo Foods was “enthusiastic” about helping out.
Stride Bank and Jumbo Foods aren’t the only local businesses that wanted to help out the workers and volunteers, though. Janet Cordell, nurse manager of Enid Community Clinic and a volunteer nurse at the vaccination clinic, has been organizing lunches with other Enid vendors and donors who want to help.
“I think if these people are going to come out and donate their time, by golly, they need to have appreciation shown to them, and one of the appreciations we can show is to feed them,” Cordell said.
Cordell has been organizing getting food provided since Jan. 4, the second vaccination clinic, with the Pastry Nook, Sandy’s Tacos, First Presbyterian Church and many other individuals, families and organizations offering to help provide food.
Typically, the vaccination clinics have around 40 or 50 workers and volunteers, and since the vaccination events were moved to the mall and increased to every week day beginning Jan. 18, more lunches have been needed.
Cordell has been working hard on getting both food and monetary donations, and she especially wants to use local vendors who want to help. She said cash donations go toward meeting smaller local vendors halfway.
“The community — they want to give back to the people who are working so hard, and we want to allow them to be able to do it,” Cordell said.
The workers and volunteers are appreciative of the community’s efforts in providing lunches.
“It's been so helpful because by the time we get done, I mean, we're all just starving and exhausted,” said Lindsey Elston, with the Health Department, “and this is a great, great boost for us — to see the community coming together to help support us.”
Anderson said Stride Bank is interested in helping out again however it can, and Cordell said Sandy’s Tacos, which provided lunches Tuesday, is bringing food out again next week.
For anybody who wants to donate to help provide food for the vaccination clinic workers and volunteers, Cordell can be reached at janetcordell48@gmail.com.
“It's a chance for people in the community to give back,” Cordell said. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone. It helps them and it helps us.”
