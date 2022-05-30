ENID, Okla. — Robert Smith looked around at the crowd of people gathered inside a hangar at Enid Woodring Regional Airport on Monday for the city’s Memorial Day service.
Smith, a United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, then patted the left side of his chest.
“Seeing all these people here to honor and remember — it just fills my heart,” Smith said.
Over 150 people, including dozens of veterans and their friends and families and those who just wanted to pay their respects, were in attendance for the event hosted annually by Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park and the city of Enid.
State Rep. John Pfeiffer led the opening ceremony, thanking those who have served and are serving and recognizing them by asking them to stand up.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, welcomed visitors to what he called “one of the most patriotic cities” in the nation.
“I am so pleased that not only my fellow veterans but all of you have joined us this morning to show our respect to our fallen on this day set aside to honor them,” Pankonin said.
Smith, who lives in the Enid area, said he attends the annual service every year.
“I’m here because of what this day means and for all the veterans — past, present and future,” he said.
The Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park recently acquired a Kiowa helicopter. Before the process of renovating the aircraft begins, the helicopter — which has the Kiowa emblem painted on the side — was dedicated to the Kiowa Tribe and the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society, which was established many generations ago to honor veterans.
“As this warbird made its nomadic journey from the Northern Plains to Oklahoma, it needed to be dedicated to the people and tribe for which it is named,” said Luke Holland, a U.S. Senate candidate who led the dedication. “To honor the legacy of the Kiowa Tribe and its warriors, we wish to dedicate this helicopter to the nation’s heroes, to the Kiowa warriors who committed themselves to maintain and preserve our nation’s security and independence.”
Following a blessing of the helicopter and a traditional war dance performance, Col. Chuck DeBellevue, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who began his tenure as a fighter pilot in Vietnam, gave the keynote address.
DeBellevue flew 220 combat missions; was credited with the destruction of six enemy fighters in aerial combat; held a variety of staff assignments until his retirement in 1998; accumulated more than 3,000 flying hours during his career in the U.S. Air Force; and was the highest-scoring ace of the Vietnam War and the last American ace on active duty.
DeBellevue said he enjoyed what he did in the military but “lost a lot of friends.” He arrived in Northern Thailand on Nov. 30, 1971, and began flying the next day.
“I wasn’t planning on flying that day, ... but they were short on people,” he said.
There were a lot of things DeBellevue said made him a success: Courage, the ability to take charge of fears, focus, being cool under fire and luck.
DeBellevue said he learned a lot about himself and about the people he flew with and developed some rules of flying: Integrity, discipline, leadership, followership, teamwork and training — the latter he called the “glue that held it all together.”
“If you don’t train like you’re going to fight, you will fight like you train,” he said.
DeBellevue said he never joined the military to become a colonel or to run a base — he joined to fly airplanes and “do whatever my country wanted me to do,” regardless of the cost.
“It has been my honor to have served this great country — to have worn the cloth of this country,” DeBellevue said. “My thanks — all of our thanks — go out to those that died for this country. Without them, we wouldn’t be here. We may not be here at all.”
Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance Air Force Base, dedicated the new additions to the monuments at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park — more than 230 to the Living Wall since last year, including Pankonin’s and DeBellevue’s.
Three fallen heroes were also recognized: Sgt. Alexander Kopf, with the U.S. Army National Guard; Staff Sgt. Chad Strohmeyer, with the U.S. Air Force; and Bart Arnold, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Enid Police Department officer who died earlier this year.
The families of Cole, Strohmeyer and Arnold were escorted to receive items in honor of the men and then to the panels at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park to see where the names of their loved ones were revealed.
“Ceremonies like this are a glimpse at the foundation that makes this country strong,” Johnson said. “By telling our stories of our brave warriors, past and present, we help ensure that future generations never forget the sacrifices of those to allow us to exercise the freedoms that we’re exercising here today. May we never stop fighting for a better, more secure future for our children. God bless our veterans. God bless our fallen families, and may God bless the United States of America.”
