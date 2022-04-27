Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Members of the community gathered at YWCA Enid for the 31st annual Victims’ Vigil on Tuesday to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
District Attorney Mike Fields said the Victims’ Vigil, which is hosted annually by Fields’ office, acknowledges the progress made and the work that still needs to be done regarding victims’ rights.
“We have indeed come a long way toward establishing and safeguarding victims’ rights,” Fields said to the small crowd of law enforcement members, advocates and other community members involved in helping victims of crime. “But, for those of us who are just wired this way — those of us with a DNA that has a need to serve and help others — we’re not content because we know we’ve still got work to do.”
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Fields said, the criminal justice system was more focused on protecting the constitutional rights of the accused.
In 1982, Fields said, “the tide finally began to turn” when former President Ronald Reagan established the President’s Task Force on Victims of Crimes, later making 68 recommendations, which led to significant changes in policies, programs and practices in all levels of government.
The Crime Victims’ Rights Act of 2004 also helped the movement by guaranteeing certain basic rights to victims.
“By recognizing the essential humanity of victims and expanding their role in the criminal justice system, these legislative changes have helped restore power to survivors who often feel powerless in the aftermath of a serious crime,” Fields said.
Another goal of the Victims’ Vigil was to offer encouragement to “keep fighting the good fight” and not stop until a system that serves and connects with every person and moves individuals farther down paths to restoration and wholeness, Fields said.
“Whatever form justice takes within the criminal justice system, fulfilling victims’ needs requires that their voices be reflected and respected,” Fields said, “not only in the criminal justice system process but also in the care and support they receive long after the crime has been committed.”
Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA Enid, said the Victims’ Vigil’s theme — “Rights, access, equity, for all victims” — “highlights the importance of providing services as early as possible to prevent further victimization, encourage involvement in the justice system and restore hope for the future.”
YWCA Enid serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, offering advocacy, counseling, emergency shelter and referrals to them. Strzinek said each year, thousands of survivors reach out “during their time of crisis.”
“All of our work is centered around the survivor,” Strzinek said. “We are here to help empower you to not only survive, but thrive, and walk alongside you in your journey to healing.”
Strzinek said justice looks different for each survivor, and for Shana Shores, the keynote speaker at the Victims’ Vigil, justice comes with healing.
Shores, a survivor of domestic violence, said she will never forget the day she came, “feeling hopeless being trapped in a cycle of addiction and abuse,” to YWCA Enid, where she said all of the magic happened.
With the help of staff members and volunteers at YWCA Enid, Shores said she learned how to do things most people take for granted, like writing a resume, gaining employment, locating housing, health care and banking — emphasizing that if “you are willing to work hard for it, the YWCA can provide the tools necessary for victims to start over.”
“I think it’s important that I say I’m not a statistic — I’m a real person,” Shores said. “If it weren’t for the services available here at (YWCA Enid), I feel like I wouldn’t be here. … I’m just forever going to be grateful for the services that were offered in this building.”
For more information on YWCA Enid, located at 525 S. Quincy, call (580) 234-7581.
YWCA Enid’s 24/7 domestic violence and sexual assault crisis hotline, offering crisis intervention, information, referrals and safety planning, is (580) 234-7644, or (800) 966-7644.
