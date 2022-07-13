ENID, Okla. — Our Daily Bread of Enid hosted its first community outreach fair on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and plans to do it again.
Volunteers at Our Daily Bread soup kitchen, including Deacon Val Ross worked to bring together several resources for those in need in Enid.
A Great Salt Plains Health truck was there to offer all sorts of free medical testing, including cholesterols, STD, HIV and pregnancy. Workers also offered screening for SoonerCare eligibility and on-the-spot enrollment. The truck will outside Our Daily Bread every Tuesday.
Other groups there included Evolution Foundation, which handed out free medication lockboxes, disposal bags and the opioid overdose treatment NARCAN; Oklahoma County Health Department, which conducted surveys to gain information to better serve the community; the Oklahoma branch of the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services' Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which works to help the blind or visually impaired find jobs and also help people transition after the loss of sight.
Kona Ice, a shaved ice truck, got involved as well. They provided free shaved ice to anyone at the fair as a way to make the hot summer day more enjoyable.
Another group involved with the fair was Enid SOS, a nonprofit that works to keep unhoused people safe, clothed and fed. They help those who are eligible for Social Security, disability or food stamps to apply for those benefits. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Enid SOS brings a trailer containing two portable showers to Our Daily Bread for those who need it.
From now on the fair will be a twice-a-year event, Ross said, but in future it will be held in spring and fall, not during the summer heat.
“Next year we expect there to be twice as many (groups involved),” Ross said, “We have a lot of resources here in Enid, but the resources themselves really don’t work together well enough to know what’s out there available to them for their clients. So, the whole idea of this was to bring all of these resources together, get them to talk to one another and centralize all the resources that Enid needs in one place so people can find out what’s available to them.”
