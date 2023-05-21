ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid community will be able to find a variety of information and vital resources all in one place next week.
Hosted by Enid Street Outreach Service and Our Daily Bread, the second annual Community Fair will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023,at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph.
The event will have vendors providing attendees assistance with information and resources on employment, harm reduction, health care, mental health services and more, said Cindy Stevison, social media/marketing manager of Enid SOS and treasurer of its Board of Directors.
“It’s going to have a little mixture of everything — the kinds of things our community needs,” Stevison said. “We want to get services to the underserved and the uninsured.”
It also gives local nonprofit organizations’ personnel the opportunity to meet and chat about how they could potentially work together.
Stevison said the Community Fair, which will be free to attend, will be family-friendly and have free games, popcorn and snow cones.
Lunch will also be provided.
The overall goal is to celebrate the Enid community and get help — from receiving free clothing and blood pressure checks to utility assistance — to those who need it.
“If people can get access to the benefits they need — it can change the quality of their lives,” Stevison said.
For vendor information, Our Daily Bread’s Deacon Val Ross can be contacted by calling (580) 402-5486.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.