ENID, Okla. — Members of the community were able to experience a Victorian-style Christmas on Friday evening.
Hundreds of people went out to Christmas in the Village at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, which featured Christmas carols sung by choirs from local elementary schools, ornament decorating and other crafts, vendors in the new “Village Market,” visits with and letters to Santa Claus and tours of historic buildings.
The years-long event has become one of the local favorite ways to celebrate Christmas and the holidays, said Jake Krumwiede, executive director of the CSRHC.
“It’s a way that the community can come together and enjoy each other’s company and celebrate the holidays with a little bit of a historic twist,” Krumwiede said. “Christmas is one of those holidays that’s filled with tradition, and having the Christmas experience that is very based on tradition — I think it’s important. It’s a fun way to experience the holidays in a way that’s meaningful to people.”
Ashley Riley and her children, Hayden and Michael, attended the Christmas festivities Friday for the first time ever.
Riley said her favorite part was seeing all of the buildings and sitting around the campfire and listening to stories told by Jason Harris and Bradley Fitch, and Hayden said hers was “all of it.”
“It’s a lot of fun,” Riley said. “It’s good for (Hayden and Michael) to see the culture and history.”
Cindy Felber, an educator at the CSRHC, gave out DIY “pomander balls” to families visiting the building where letters to Santa Claus were being written.
The pomander balls, Felber explained, are simply oranges studded with cloves to help fill spaces with a “lovely fragrance” during the holidays while tying in its history of being used in olden days to get rid of bad smells.
Felber said her favorite part of the entire night was handing out the pomander balls to children and their families.
“It’s good to see their eyes light up and see something new that they’ve never seen before — the sensory of the smells and just the atmosphere,” she said.
Erik Thomas, a teacher at Emerson Middle School, brought about a dozen students from the Leadership Class, which provides service for the school and the Enid community, to Christmas in the Village to volunteer with the evening’s activities.
Thomas said teaching middle schoolers the importance of giving back is what the Leadership Class and helping out with Christmas in the Village is all about.
“Things like this start their minds on paths of not only jobs but also volunteer opportunities,” Thomas said.
Several students, who had been paired up to do things like help serve hot cocoa and help children make ornaments out of tin foil, said they were enjoying the night.
“This is important because of the responsibility you have to come out and help,” one girl said.
“It’s also giving us ideas for career paths later on,” another added.
At the end of the evening, Krumwiede said he thought the event went well overall.
“This was one of our better Christmases in the Village in the last few years,” he said. “We all had such a good time, and I hope more and more people come out next year — 2023 is going to be bigger and better than ever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.