Dentists will provide free services at Enid's first fair for community dental and health resources Frida.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at Great Plains Family Dentistry of Enid, located at 4125 W. Garriott.
The event is being organized by United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, along with Great Plains and Enid Community Clinic.
Dr. Sydney Rogers will be working with six to eight additional dental providers from Enid donating their time for this event. Rogers said they plan to provide free dental extractions for adults and free dental cleanings and sealants for kids.
Free rides will be provided by the city of Enid public transportation system. Captain Supertooth, Delta Dental’s Defender of Oral Health, will be handing out toothbrushes and materials to kids. A free lunch will be provided by Salvation Army from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to dental services, a health resource fair will be set up in the parking lot. Numerous nonprofit agencies, hospitals and clinics will be on site to offer information. Garfield County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone eligible who has not yet had a vaccination.
Cordell said walk-ins are welcome and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call (580) 233-5300, leave a message with your name and number, and someone will get back to you with more information.
