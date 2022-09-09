ENID, Okla. — The third annual Community Dental Fair will be Sept. 23, 2022, at Great Plains Family Dentistry, Suite B 4125 W. Garriott.
Free dental extractions for adults, dental cleanings and sealants for kids will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Free rides will be provided by Enid Public Transportation. Anyone interested in helping or becoming a patient can call Enid Community Clinic at (580) 233-5300.
