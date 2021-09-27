A Community Dental Day is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Great Plains Family Dentistry of Enid, 4125 W. Garriott, Ste. B, next to Chick-fil-A.
The event will include free dental extractions for adults, free dental cleanings and sealants for kids, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations provided by Garfield County Health Department.
To become a patient or volunteer, call Enid Community Clinic at (580) 233-5300 and leave a message with name and number for more information. Free rides to the event will be provided by Enid Transit.
The event is made possible through United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, Delta Dental Foundation, Rick’s Pharmacy, End Public Schools, Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, Enid Community Clinic and KNID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.