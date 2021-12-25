Through the generous support of Enid News & Eagle readers, dozens of local children will be assured of nutritional food next year provided by the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids program.
Each year, the News & Eagle takes donations for the program through its Community Christmas Card. For a minimum of $1 per name, readers donate to the program and their name appears on the card, which is published in Saturday’s Christmas edition. This year’s effort has raised more than $12,000.
“We are profoundly grateful for the support of our readers each year for the Food For Kids program,” News & Eagle Publisher Cindy Allen said. “The food provided through Food for Kids programs is free to the children and their families.”
The project provides pre-assembled food sacks to participating schools at no cost to the school or the child. The food bags contain approximately 10 different foods designed to provide nutrition and calories for chronically hungry children over the weekend.
Since 2002, News & Eagle has been publishing the Community Christmas Card, which has since raised around $200,000 total for the Food For Kids programs.
“Food is the most essential school supply, and the support of the Enid News & Eagle and the Community Christmas Card is so important for children who are faced with food insecurity in Garfield County,” said Roxanne Pollard, who is on the board of directors of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
The Food for Kids Program has four components: Backpack Program provides food for elementary school students; the Pantry Program has on-site pantries at middle and high schools; the Kids Café Program provides meals and snacks at after-school programs; and the Summer Feeding Program, in which any child up to 18 years of age is provided a meal and snack each week day during the summer months.
“Oklahoma consistently ranks as one of the states with the highest child food insecurity,” said Chan Klingensmith, Regional Food Bank development officer. “With the generosity and help of the Enid community, the Regional Food Bank is providing chronically hungry children with the nutritious food they need today to help them thrive. We are extremely grateful for your support for our Food For Kids programs.”
Allen said the News & Eagle will continue to provide the Community Christmas Card program each holiday season.
“Every donation to this program goes a long way,” Allen said. “The Regional Food Bank is very good at stretching a dollar to do the most good. We are proud to partner with them in helping address child food insecurity in Enid and Garfield County.”
