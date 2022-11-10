Enid residents again are being asked to help children facing food insecurity by contributing to the Enid News & Eagle's Community Christmas Card.
The goal is to raise enough money to feed at least 75 local school children through Regional Food Bank's Food for Kids program.
With a donation of $1 or more per name, contributors will have their names listed on the Community Christmas Card that will be published on Dec. 25 in the News & Eagle.
The Food for Kids program provides pre-assembled food sacks to participating schools at no cost to the school or the child. The food bags contain approximately 10 different foods designed to provide nutrition and calories for chronically hungry children over the weekend.
Since 2002, News & Eagle has been publishing the Community Christmas Card, which has since raised more than $200,000 total for the Food For Kids programs.
“This program is a positive way our newspaper and community can help make sure local families facing food insecurity have nutritious food during the weekend,” News & Eagle Publisher Cindy Allen said. “Every year, we are astounded by the generosity of our Enid News & Eagle readers who support this worthwhile project.”
There are children in Enid who fall into the category of being chronically hungry. The only meal they may receive each day could be at school.
Allen says many people donate more than $1 per name. Some organizations and groups pool together to make larger donations. Organizations, schools,church classes, businesses and individuals may sign the card. All funds raised through this project will go toward the Food for Kids Enid project. It takes about $250 to provide food for one child for an entire school year.
“The Food for Kids program has been a wonderful resource for our families who need that extra meal during the weekends,” said Monroe Elementary School counselor Kerri Rainey. “Loss of jobs the last couple of years has created some chaos for our families. The (Food for Kids) program helps provide some of those essential needs.”
Last year’s drive raised more than $12,000.
Deadline to turn in names and money is Friday, Dec. 16. Donations will be accepted in the newspaper office, 227 W. Broadway, in the classified department, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Contributions and names also can be mailed to: Community Christmas Card, c/oEnid News & Eagle, P.O. Box 1192 Enid, OK 73702.
For more information, Angel Nelson at 548-8131 or Mindy Rude at 548-8136.
