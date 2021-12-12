The Enid News & Eagle is continuing to take donations for Enid’s Food for Kids program for the newspaper’s Community Christmas Card project.
Each year, the newspaper collects donations of a minimum of $1 per name, and then prints those names in a full-page ad published in the Christmas Greetings section of the Enid News & Eagle.
Through this program, children in Enid receive a package of non-perishable food items each weekend to take home.
“The Food for Kids program started out as a way to fill in the gap on weekends for school children who may not receive regular meals because of food insecurity,” said Cindy Allen, publisher. “These children receive up to two meals at school during the week, but on the weekends, there may not be enough in the pantry at home.”
The program is handled through Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
All the money received for the Community Christmas Card goes directly to Enid’s program and children, Allen said.
“This is a great project for organizations, schools or church classes, businesses and individuals who want to find a way to contribute in a meaningful way during the holidays,” Allen said. “Although the minimum to participate is $1 per name, many people and organizations give much more.”
Last year, the Community Christmas Card raised more than $11,000 for the Food for Kids program, Allen said. The newspaper tries to raise enough money to serve at least 75 children a year.
To be published in the Christmas Greetings section, names and donations must be turned in by Dec. 17. Donations can be made by coming to the News & Eagle office at 227 W. Broadway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by mailing Community Christmas Card c/o Enid News & Eagle, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
“We appreciate so much the support each year for this project,” Allen said. “This is another way to show the generosity of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.”
