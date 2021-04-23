Oakwood Mall will be the location on Saturday, May 1, for a community blood drive. Those who donate during the drive will be registered for a drawing win a dream vacation to Big Cedar Lodge in Branson.
The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. across from Chen Garden. Donors can schedule their appointment now by calling (580) 233-9323, or by visiting obi.org.
Hospital blood usage has surged across the state, creating an urgent need for donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute said the increase is the result of patients returning to the medical system for planned and routine medical care after postponing procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trauma-related blood needs also have increased as Oklahomans return to spring activities and travel.
The local blood supply typically operates at a three-day supply, but the surge in demand has lowered levels to a one-day supply.
Recent vaccination efforts also have challenged giving levels, as some donors mistakenly believe they can’t donate after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine. While COVID-19 vaccines aren’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they’re feeling well.
Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. About 1,200 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.