Communities, organizations benefit from Enid area’s Day of Kindness

ENID, Okla. — After volunteer Cindy Seltenreich finished reading “Try a Little Kindness” to a class at Fowler Early Childhood Center on Friday, one child gave her a rock he and his classmates painted earlier that morning.
The palm-sized rock, painted white and decorated with a snowman’s face, was supposed to show he was “snow kind,” the Fowler Cub told her.
These good deeds were done all over Northwest Oklahoma from sunup to sundown Friday as volunteers visited dozens of sites helping where it’s needed, as part of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma’s annual Day of Kindness event.
Seltenreich and Erin Clark, both from the Boy Scouts of America, read stories to the kids at Fowler, while members of Enid Rotary Club did the same at Carver ECC.
Seltenreich said she thought it was important to “pay it forward” to the community, having signed up to volunteer because she had a 3-year-old grandchild at home.
“There is kindness still in the world,” she said. “There are people out there who care.”
From food and supply deliveries to cleanups to thank-you notes, United Way Executive Director Dan Scheidel said the nonprofit was able to do so much more on Friday than over the past few years, thanks to the day’s many sponsors, volunteers and workers.
This year, activities such as food drives, baked good deliveries and sidewalk chalk drawings also took place in Alva, Kingfisher and Woodward.
“Today was just amazing — it really touched my heart to see so many people pour out love and compassion for others,” Schiedel said. “It was great because kindness is spreading. It’s touching others’ lives in other communities.”
Teaching kindness
Classes of pre-K children from Carver split into two groups and were bused to Greenbrier Village and The Commons retirement communities to spread that kindness Friday afternoon.
There, the kids would visit with the residents as much as they could, with COVID-19 safety protocols still in place at both facilities.
At The Commons, teacher Sara Hook led her Carver Cubs in several sing-alongs at the main entrance before they walked along both sides of the building to wave at residents from outside their room windows.
Hook said her students visited at Easter last year, but they hadn’t been inside the facility to its intergenerational program’s classroom since before spring break 2020, before the pandemic.
“And I can more than understand,” she said, as they walked along the sidewalk outside.
“Are we going in yet?” one student then asked.
“We’re not gonna go inside, guys, because we don’t want to make them sick,” Hook told him and his classmates. “You know, we have germs, do you remember that?”
Hand-drawn cards the children had made earlier that day were given to Opal Chase, resident services assistant director at The Commons.
“I know they just love having visitors, so to see the little ones, it probably just puts a smile on their face (and) makes them happy,” Chase said.
Readying for winter
Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma received around 150 turkeys, toilet paper, laundry detergent and canned goods on Friday morning as volunteers unloaded donations from their vehicles.
The donations — especially the turkeys — came just in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Executive Director Lydia Kelley said.
“(Day of Kindness donations) have always been very helpful, especially because turkeys are so hard to come by this year,” Kelley said. “This time of year, people are trying to gear up for the holidays, and preparing a holiday meal for your family can cost a lot of money. … This is a huge help.”
Garfield County Health Department provided an act of kindness for the colder months by providing free flu shots at Enid Street Outreach Services’ newly opened Resource Center, located at 701 E. Park.
A handful of flu shots and one COVID-19 vaccine were administered by the end of the drive.
Rhonda Stevison, president of Enid SOS, said events like Day of Kindness allow community members to see what the group provides at the center.
“This lets people come into the building, see what we do and hopefully meet some of the individuals that we serve,” Stevison said.
Enid Fire Department, RSVP of Enid and American Red Cross joined forces to install free smoke detectors in Enid homes.
RSVP coordinated the installation appointments before volunteers and employees spread out to install 37 smoke alarms in 10 homes Friday. The Red Cross regularly offers this service, but leaders said the group wanted to make a specific impact today in conjunction with the community kindness day.
Mary Retherford, disaster services program manager with American Red Cross, said the organization considers home fires a natural disaster.
“We will show up, even in the middle of the night, to ask what kind of assistance is needed after a home first,” Retherford said. “We make sure they have a place to stay and food until insurance can come through.”
When the Red Cross and EFD enter a home to install a smoke detector, they also educate the resident about fire safety and help the family create an emergency escape plan.
“We want to help people be safe in their homes in any way we can,” said Bill Presley, Red Cross volunteer and retired firefighter.
NOC Jets out in formationTeams of student-athletes from Northern Oklahoma College Enid split up en masse Friday afternoon to help numerous city projects as part of the day’s activities.
Cases of water, bottles of lotion and shampoo, Folgers ground coffee and disinfecting wipes were among some of the donated items dropped off at Enid YWCA by members of the softball team.
Austin Hazen, public relations coordinator at Enid YWCA, said the donations would help the agency’s clients.
“Whether it’s through community partnerships or from individuals who donate to us, it all definitely helps us meet the needs of our clients,” Hazen said.
Softball and cheer squad members also made their way to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center to assemble Christmas trees, while around a dozen more helped the city’s Parks and Recreation Department hang up lights at Meadowlake Park.
The Lady Jets, as well as their male baseball team counterparts, then helped clean up downtown ahead of the area’s upcoming Enid Lights Up the Plains holiday event.
With Main Street Enid’s assistant director, Charlet Ringwald, over a dozen students spent nearly an hour picking up food wrappers, plastic shopping bags and old newspapers left scattered in flower beds and throughout alleyways.
“We want to help where we can,” one player said as he pulled trash out of a soil bed.
Twenty-five more baseball students, along with residents of Forgotten Ministries’ nearby Oasis men’s shelter, spent the windy afternoon cutting down and trimming overgrown trees and shrubs outside several homes in the Southern Heights neighborhood.
“Honestly, as much stuff as was cut out in that one spot, if it’s an older person … if they don’t have grandchildren to help out with that, they’ve got an army of baseball players to help,” assistant coach Colton Bond said, looking at a 20-foot-long, 10-foot-high pile of debris left sitting on East Illinois.
Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood said he’d gathered names of homeowners during a recent town hall meeting.
This is the second year the college has come to help clean up Southern Heights, a project Norwood began before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. He said he believes these neighborhood cleanup days have since also inspired the residents to start taking better care of their homes, part of long-term development plans for the area.
“It has made a big difference,” he said.
A good first step
Nearby later that afternoon, a delivery truck from Garfield Furniture brought a sofa and two recliner chairs to Booker T. Washington Community Center, 801 S. 5th. Drivers set up the Ashley furniture in the center’s basement, while store owner Russ Frazee looked on.
Executive Director Clifford Porter said he’d wanted something for the room and mentioned it to United Way’s Schiedel, who then told him on Friday to be there for a surprise “special delivery” at 4 p.m.
Porter said he plans to turn the currently empty basement into a visitor center for local senior citizens while his brother, local barber Johnnie Ray, readies a cosmetology training school for the space.
The furniture, Porter said, would be a good first step to make the center feel like a home.
He so far has nearly 40 names of seniors in the Southern Heights community looking for something to do during the day. All volunteers would have to do, he added, is pick them up from their homes in the center’s vans.
“We forget about them sometimes,” he said. “And that’s the vision right now.”
“And it’s a good one,” Frazee added.