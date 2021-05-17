Enid city commissioners are set to approve the city budget proposal for the next fiscal year on Tuesday, anticipating a return to pre-COVID sales tax receipts.
The city is expecting to receive $36 million in sales tax revenue, an 11% revenue growth from this fiscal year’s projections.
Partly because of those higher returns, as well as regular utilities, commissioners would budget record-high $9.1 million for capital improvement expenses specifically related to street repair projects.
City staff last June reduced overall projected revenue overall by 10%, in anticipation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the current fiscal year’s monthly sales tax rates. In 2020-2021, Enid budgeted $32.6 million in sales tax revenue.
Sales tax regularly accounts for roughly 70% of the city’s general fund revenue, according to the budget projects from the three most recent fiscal years.
Enid’s general fund is projecting to receive a total $52,433,010 in revenue next year, a 7.57% overall increase from this year’s revenue.
Aside from various city hall department budgets, general fund expenses largely cover revenue transfers.
Nearly $9 million in sales tax and other transfers, as well as $9 million in Kaw Lake sales tax, will be moved to the city’s largest fund, Enid Municipal Authority — overall projected to receive $55.9 million and spend $62.7 million.
Over 35% of revenue for the EMA comes from water utilities payments, this year budgeted at a flat $20 million.
EMA’s $6.8 million fund deficit is higher than the city would normally see, city accounting manager Jennifer Smith said, because almost all of the capital improvement program funds come from transfers from the EMA fund.
That expense increase can largely be attributed to Enid Municipal Authority’s specific $6.99 million proposed increase in transfers of funding to the city’s capital project departments, Smith told city commissioners during annual budget presentations last Tuesday.
Most of EMA’s operating expenses involve transfers, next year budgeted at $32.5 million for 2021-22.
The city overall is projected $169.9 million in revenue, with $179.5 million in budgeted expenses.
Commissioners will consider approving the budget at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stride Bank Center, as well as 26 consent items, largely for end-of-year city construction projects and several easements related to the Kaw Lake Water Supply program.
A prior study session at 5 p.m. will answer any further budget questions commissioners have.
The commission also will consider ordinances renaming portions of streets near Vance Air Force Base’s gate entrances after two pilots killed in a 2019 plane crash.
