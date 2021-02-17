ENID, Okla. — Wheels are turning on building a new police officer training center on the location of Enid’s old skate park behind the police department building.
After moving additional funds to Enid Police Department’s annual fund budget, Enid city commissioners on Thursday will vote to contract a local construction company for just more than $1 million to build the facility, to be located at 400 W. State.
Henson Construction submitted the low base bid of $972,000, with added alternates bringing the contract to the total $1.032 million.
Construction will last 285 days, according to the contract.
Along with a 50-seat classroom, the facility will feature a virtual shooting simulation system that offers a 360-degree design, which Capt. Gary Fuxa previously said would immerse officers in a reality-based scenario that can’t be duplicated in the gun range.
Five officers are currently in the newly CLEET-certified department police academy, which began Nov. 17, EPD spokesperson Cass Rains said. Training lasts 14 1/2 weeks, with six or seven more weeks with EPD’s geography, policy and procedures.
After passing, officers go through field training phases at EPD for about four and a half months.
In April 2020, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training approved EPD to host its own police academies in Enid, rather than officers traveling to Ada for center training.
Enid Police Capt. Bryan Skaggs said the department’s new facility would be one of the “premier training centers in Oklahoma.”
“Not only will it be a great asset to the Enid Police Department, it will be an asset to the city of Enid and its citizens,” he said in an email.
The city opened a replacement skate park in January on East Randolph and 5th; a revised contract to builders Spohn Ranch Skateparks came to $375,000, which commissioners approved Jan. 21.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom, in a special meeting rescheduled because of the President’s Day Monday holiday.
They also will consider awarding another contract, for $107,964, to Johnson Controls Inc. to replace the current HVAC control system in the city administration building. The existing system is obsolete, according to the city. Work is expected to take 60 days.
Staff writer Kelci McKendrick contributed to this story.
