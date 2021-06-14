ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners will go into an extended executive session Tuesday to discuss a slew of proposed economic incentive agreements.
Commissioners then will reconvene into their open regular meeting to take any possible action on a sales tax incentive agreement for a retail developer to bring a department store to Enid’s former Kmart building, as well as a similar proposal for a manufacturing business.
Under the former agreement, the building developer, TLM Realty, would be eligible for a 2% sales tax rebate that wouldn’t exceed $1 million or 10 years, whichever comes first, for securing a department store in the building at Garriott and Oakwood.
ERDA’s board of directors approved recommending the deal Thursday.
According to ERDA, the developer is actively searching for a final tenant to join two already in the building.
During executive session, commissioners will also discuss an existing incentive agreement with Love’s Travel Stops, located at 42nd and Garriott. City Manager Jerald Gilbert said this seven-year agreement was enacted in 2014, when the store opened.
The board also will hear an update on the 7.4-acre tract of land in The District where a movie theater and trampoline park are expected to be built.
Gilbert said commissioners have no specific proposal to consider for the tract, which has yet to restart construction after the COVID pandemic halted development plans.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city administration building.
Annual city employee CBA
City of Enid employees are set to receive a 2% pay raise in January 2022 as part of a revised pay plan commissioners are set to approve Tuesday.
These increases will take effect Dec. 20, as part of the city’s annual collective bargaining agreement with the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Under last year’s CBA, city employees had also received a 2% cost-of-living adjustment in January, which was granted once sales tax receipts exceeded a conditional $18.5 million benchmark.
Semi-annual longevity pay for city employees with at least five years of continuous service will also be increased by a maximum $500.
Payments previously were capped at $2,000 for employees with at least 25 years of service. If approved, annual longevity will begin at $425 for employees at five years and cap out at $2,500 for those serving at least 25 years.
Library board runoff
The two applicants previously in a runoff vote to be appointed to the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s board of directors will now both get to serve terms.
On June 3, commissioners, sans an absent Rob Stallings, had cast three votes each for applicants Margaret Warren and Steven Rutledge.
Commissioners will break the tie Tuesday when all seven are expected to be present.
Another library board member, Roger Hardaway, reportedly resigned effective June 11 due to residency requirements.
The candidate who receives the higher number of votes will fill the initial vacancy, with a full term expiring in May 2024; whoever receives fewer votes will fill Hardaway’s unexpired term through May 2022.
They also had unanimously appointed Ruth Ann Miles to fill a second vacancy on the board, for a term to expire in 2024.
Neither incumbent library board member, Renae Lewis and Jennifer Stebly, had received any votes to serve another term on June 3.
Franchise fee, hotel tax audit
A Chicago auditing firm is being recommended to identify any lost revenue due to underpayment once it reviews the city of Enid’s franchise fee and hotel tax receipts over the last three years.
Commissioners will vote to approve the contract with Azavar Government Solutions in the regular meeting Tuesday following a study session at 5 p.m.
If approved, the firm would look at receipts from OG&E, ONG and Suddenlink, and at exchange fees for landline services from the city’s numerous telephone franchises, city of Enid CFO Erin Crawford said.
The firm also would perform the same services with the city’s fixed location taxpayers for hotel occupation/use taxes, Crawford said.
As well as regular monthly contingency fees, if Azavar finds any new revenue, savings or prospective funds, the city would pay the firm 33% per account for three years when funds are first transferred to the city.
Crawford said the audit would be performed depending on how long it takes the firm to receive requested documents from the service providers.
