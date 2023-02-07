ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission on Tuesday will discuss, in executive session, items regarding the Garfield County Detention Facility and the policies adopted by the local library board.
The study session scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, but in its place is a special meeting during which city commissioners will go into executive session to “discuss ongoing negotiations with the Board of Trustees of the Criminal Justice Authority of Garfield County regarding jail administration and a new jail agreement.”
Also during the special meeting’s executive session, commissioners will discuss economic development proposals concerning a movie theater, a department store and under-utilized retail space in Enid.
Later on Tuesday evening during the regular meeting, commissioners will go into executive session to “discuss the charter implications concerning the recent policies adopted by the” Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors.
In that same executive session, commissioners will also discuss a pending claim concerning the construction of the Kaw Lake water pipeline.
During the regular meeting, commissioners will introduce Alex Hamilton, the new director of Community Development, and approve the appointment of Enid Fire Department Capt. Josh Sandwick as the secretary of the Fire Civil Service Commission.
Commissions will also review proposed revisions to the Art in Public Places ordinance and a proposed ordinance that sets aside one-half of 1% of a major city construction project for park purposes.
Also on tap for commissioners is to consider approving an ordinance that would create an advisory board for the Enid Transportation Authority to provide input as to the needs of older Americans who use the Transit and how to encourage more older Americans to use the service.
Commissioners are set to consider also awarding a $57,465.67 contract to Jackson Civil for a project that consists of removal and repair of concrete pads and electrical conduits and replaces multiple concrete stairways with steel stairs at the Water Reclamation Facility.
The special meeting will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.