ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission on Tuesday evening decided to not seek a contract with Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority for the upcoming fiscal year.
During the executive session portion of their regular meeting, city commissioners discussed what the agenda item stated as “a pending claim and ongoing negotiations” with GCCJA regarding a new jail agreement and “the ongoing dispute over the jail administrator’s failure to accept arrestees’ personal property during the booking process.”
After spending a little less than an hour in executive session, commissioners reconvened and voted 6-0 on the decision, which City Manager Jerald Gilbert said means the city of Enid will not use the Garfield County Detention Facility to house municipal inmates on city violations anymore.
The new fiscal year will begin on July 1, 2023, and end June 30, 2024.
The News & Eagle will have more information on this decision in a future article.
Planting of trees tabled
On Tuesday evening, city commissioners also voted to table an agenda item that would’ve approved a $12,352 contract with Enid Landscape and Lighting for the purchase and installation of 15 trees to be planted near Under Her Wing was the Universe.
In May 2022, the Public Arts Commission of Enid downsized the downtown Enid pocket prairie area surrounding Under Her Wing by two-thirds as part of a compromise between the city of Enid and the artwork’s creator Romy Owens.
PACE decided that grasses on the entire north side of Under Her Wing would be left alone to grow and develop as the prairie, while the south side would be regularly mowed by city staff and more trees would be planted to provide shade to visitors.
The planting of the trees was discussed by PACE at multiple meetings before members voted at their March 8 meeting to plant five October Glory and five Autumn Blaze maple trees in the open area west of Under Her Wing and 10 Oklahoma Redbuds along the artwork’s pathway, connecting other Oklahoma Redbuds already planted there.
Commissioner Jerry Allen brought up the agenda item for discussion during ECC’s study session Tuesday, citing a few concerns, including the locations and sizes of the trees and about the future of that area of Park Avenue.
“I don’t want to put a ‘stop’ to everything at all,” he said. “I just want to know that it’s been well-thought out, and it sounds like, to me, there’s still maybe a question on the trees and how they need to be maintained so they get established.”
Commissioner Scott Orr had the same thoughts as Allen, asking if there was a long-term plan in place for that area of Park Avenue over the next 10 or 15 years.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city hasn’t finalized a long-term plan for the space and that plans have changed, citing the 10-year contract for Under Her Wing and infrastructure improvements to support The One Enid’s Christ Tree, which for the past two holiday seasons featured 140-feet Christmas trees.
After Under Her Wing’s 10-year period ends, the city can decide whether to take it down or leave it up longer.
“If we end up changing that structure at the end of its term, then those (Oklahoma Redbud) trees (along Under Her Wing) are going to be in an odd spot,” Orr said, adding that he thinks the maple trees would be fine. “I guess I’d like to see some better long-term plans before we decide where to plant 10 or 12 trees.”
Commissioner Keith Siragusa also brought up whether the soil in the area has been tested to see if certain vegetation should be planted there.
“We know that the soil was depleted with the prairie grass,” he said, “and the Parks Department ... added a lot of fertilizer and stuff to get the grass growing down there — regular grass. So did we check this out before we decided to plant some trees there — if the soil is adequate for trees at this point in time, or are we going to lose all of these trees by planting them in inadequate soil?”
Angela Rasmuson, PACE’s city of Enid staff liaison, said there had not been.
Gilbert said there was a lot of effort put into the proposal, from his perspective, from PACE, Rasmuson and others.
“It may not be enough — I’m not saying that, and it may not be what we want to do, which is why we put it on this agenda to have a discussion about it and get the right feedback,” Gilbert said, “because we do realize it’s a heavily trafficked area. People see it, and we want to continue to improve it and make it look better than it does now.”
