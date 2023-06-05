Enid City Commission on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, will hear updates on asphalt and concrete repair work around town, as well as updates on the fiscal year 2023 budget and the Kaw Lake water supply initiative.
Commissioners will hear an update on the completed asphalt projects through June, as well as projected completions for July. Also on the agenda is an update on concrete repairs from July 2022 to July 2023.
The 2022-23 repairs have cost $1,086,528.70 for 28 projects for 72,855 square feet, which is slightly less than the previous year budget of $1.2 million for 37 projects totaling 72,198 square feet.
Of concrete repair work completed: street panels and intersection square feet completed, 70,825; curb and gutter linear feet completed, 3,420; sidewalk and ADA ramps square feet completed, 1,035; and drainage flumes square feet completed, 945.
Commissioners also will hear an update on projections for future fiscal years for repairs.
Waste management
Commissioners will hear an overview of the city's recycling program, as well as discussion of a centralized location for the city's hazardous waste pickup event. Commissioners will discuss a fee for the green cart program of $5.50 per month, with the fees being charged in January. There are 25,835 blue carts in Enid, as well as 5,377 green carts, which currently have no charge past the initial purchase. The city estimates more than $354,882 in lost revenue for the carts and will discuss the fee to mitigate that. Residents will be able to opt out of the program as it is rolled out.
Fiscal Year budget update
Commissioners will also discuss updates to the fiscal year 2023 budget, as well as an update to the Kaw Lake water supply program.
Commissioners will meet in a study session at 5 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Both are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.