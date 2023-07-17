ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, will discuss providing funding to purchase land for a 400-acre addition to the city’s industrial park and providing guidelines for board meetings and commissions appointed by Enid City Commission.
Enid Regional Development Alliance has identified $15,800,000 in grant funds to be used to develop the infrastructure necessary to build a 400-acre industrial park. When trying to attract industry, it is important to have improved roads and utilities when prospective businesses are looking to locate to Enid. The grant money can’t be used to buy land, and the land must be under contract before ERDA can use funds to build infrastructure. The infrastructure projects also must be completed by December 2026.
City commissioners will discuss issuing a sales tax revenue note of no more than $5 million to buy land for the industrial park. This motion requires five yes votes in order to become official.
Due to the tight timeline of the infrastructure construction, it is declared as an emergency, which is why five yes votes are required. If passed, the resolution would take effect immediately after the vote.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city is looking at acquiring property on 66th, with the plan being to extend water and sewer lines from 54th to 66th. Gilbert said the land has to be purchased before the grant money can be used. Gilbert said the land purchase isn’t lined up quite yet, but said he would like to proceed with acquiring the funds.
“The money through the grant that ERDA applied for to have the city extend those lines, can only be used to extend the water and sewer lines,” Gilbert said. “It can’t be used to buy the property.”
Commissioners also will discuss approving an ordinance to try and assist boards and commissions, members of which are appointed by city commissioners, by providing guidelines aimed at promoting stable decision making and productive meetings. The guidelines are similar to training elected officials receive for public office. Gilbert said Mayor David Mason had asked commissioners to take a look at the guidelines, and it is a followup on what the city did for commission rules and meetings. He said there aren’t any specific issues that relate to the new guidelines, but that the agenda item is to codify the best practices.
“It talks about things that obviously the boards and commissions have to follow such as the (Open) Meetings and Open Records Act,” Gilbert said. “It talks about when agenda items must be had to be able to have on the meeting, which we set as four days in advance. It talks about conflict of interest. It talks about business of the board should be conducted in the public meeting with an agenda that’s properly posted in accordance with the law, that kind of stuff.”
Commissioners also will ratify and adopt the 2023 First Amendment to the city of Enid Retirement Supplement Plan to add requirements of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Commissioners will hear an appeal regarding the determination that the property at 1107 E. Cherokee is dilapidated. There have been 11 dilapidation hearings for the property since a fire made it uninhabitable. At a hearing May 24, a resident agreed to clean the debris and mow within five days and it was agreed the permit for the roof would be pulled and work started on the roof by the next meeting. Prior to a June 23 hearing, an inspection was made that determined the windows and doors were not completely secured and that the roof was sagging and had holes in it.
