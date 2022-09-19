ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will meet Tuesday evening for its study and regular sessions.
During their study session, commissioners will hear a presentation on the economic impact of Stride Bank Center/Visit Enid and receive an update from Main Street Enid.
Commissioners also will review proposed changes to the city's group home ordinance and discuss the fiscal year 2021-22 pre-audit report during the study session.
Two vacancies for the city's Tree Board have been advertised, and during the regular session, commissioners are set to fill those vacancies after reviewing applications from three Enid residents.
The terms will run through March 1, 2025.
Under the agenda's consent items, commissioners will consider a unit price change order for $15,855.03 to replace the sanitary sewer line located adjacent to the bridge in the 500 block of East Oklahoma. The increase, if approved, would bring the total contract amount to $938,633.69.
Commissioners also will consider approving a unit price change order for $6,066 for a multi-year project to extend Enid Trails System from Meadowlake Park to Vance Air Force Base. This second change order in the project will adjust to as built quantities.
Enid Korean Church of Grace, 2504 S. Van Buren, donated an easement to allow for the extension of the city's south Meadowlake Trail, and commissioners will consider authorizing $6,000 in damages to Edward Botts, who farms the surrounding fields owned by the church, for the disruption to crops on approximately two acres during the trail's construction.
Additionally, commissioners will consider accepting a permit from Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for the sewer improvements for the Blanton's Corner Addition, located at the southwest corner of Chestnut and Cleveland.
The approval of claims in the amount of $3,699,411.26 also is on Tuesday's agenda.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
