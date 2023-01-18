ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will consider reallocating $226,544.57 to allow Northern Oklahoma College to provide a building to house Making a Difference’s after-school program for 10 years.
During the regular meeting on Thursday evening, commissioners will vote to reallocate 2019 through 2022 Community Development Block Grant funding between the city of Enid and Making a Difference for a 10-year lease of 110 S. University on NOC’s campus in Enid.
The funds also would be used for “needed improvements” so the building can be used for the after-school program.
According to the agenda item, $69,000 of CARES CV2 funds have been allocated to NOC to provide an HVAC system for the building for use by Making a Difference.
If approved, Making a Difference would retain $17,000 for youth services for 2022, and $137,305.81 in previous allocations not expended from prior years would be used for the facility improvements, maintenance and the lease.
A contract that commissioners will consider approving would award $226,544.57 of CDBG’s Entitlement Grant Award from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Making a Difference.
The funds would be paid directly to NOC to provide the building for Making a Difference to operate the after-school program.
A payment for services between the city of Enid, Making a Difference and NOC also will be considered. The funds are part of the Entitlement Grant Award but also includes prior year funds reallocated to Making a Difference with the current year funds. 0
The city of Enid, as an entitlement community, received an allocation of $454,486 in CDBG funds for fiscal year 2022, and Making a Difference was awarded $75,030.57, and $151,514 in prior years that is being reallocated to the contract for the total of $226,544.57 to pay the 10-year lease and provide after-school program facility improvements for Enid youth.
Commissioners also will consider approving a $9,750 grant award to Enid Public Schools for a mural located at Hayes Elementary School.
The Art in Public Places ordinance allows for the acquisition of art through a partnership between the city of Enid and private businesses, other public entities or individuals.
In December, Hayes’ principal presented a grant request to the Public Arts Commission of Enid for the mural, which will be a “colorful, painted metal design” created by Kelly Tompkins of Hive Appeal.
The total amount of the project is $19,500, and PACE recommended approval of the $9,750 grant award, 20% of which will be retained by the city of Enid for maintenance and administration.
A $94,331 contract could also be awarded to Hellas Construction on Thursday. If approved, the project at South Government Springs Park will provide resurfacing of the tennis courts; removal and replacement of 11 net posts; repair of 25 feet of existing fence; and installation of eight mid-court benches.
Commissioners also will consider awarding the $911,989.35 purchase of a Pierce Enforcer Rescue Truck for Enid Fire Department.
The new apparatus would replace one that has been in service since 2007 and will expand EFD’s rescue capabilities.
During the study session, commissioners will hear a quarterly Vance Development Authority update from Mike Cooper, an update from Renew on the wind turbine refurbishment facility and a strategic planning update; present public safety sales tax report; and discuss the Enid Public Transportation Advisory Board ordinance.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
