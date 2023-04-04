Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 35F. SW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.