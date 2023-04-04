ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will consider approving five resolutions authorizing the city’s participation in opioid settlement agreements and, in executive session, will talk about a new jail agreement.
At the Tuesday, April 4, 2023, meeting, commissioners will vote on whether to approve resolutions that would allow the city of Enid to participate in the Allergan, CVS, Teva, Walgreens and Walmart agreements, all dated Dec. 9, 2022.
According to the agenda items of each, Enid has participated with other cities and counties in litigation over pharmaceutical opioids with the state.
The current settlements are with pharmaceutical supply chain participants, and the agenda items state that the reference to the back-stop agreements involves attorney fees.
According to the agenda items, the law firms representing the municipalities have agreed to waive their contingency fee agreements, reduce the fee to a 15% contingency fee and agree to apply to the fee funds in each settlement for awards for their fees.
The payments would be made over multiple years — similar to the first round of settlements involving manufacturers of the opioids. The settlements’ amounts are dependent upon the number of subdivisions that participate in the global settlement and a number of factors.
The estimated ranges for the OSAs are: Allergan, $87,569 to $218,000; CVS, $192,891 to $484,228; Teva, $41,899 to $104,748; Walgreens, $211,317 and $528,294; and Walmart, $109,231 to $273,078.
In executive session toward the end of the meeting, commissioners will discuss a pending claim and ongoing negotiations with Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority regarding a new jail agreement.
They’ll also talk about what the agenda states as “the ongoing dispute over the Jail Administrator’s failure to accept arrestees’ personal property during the booking process.”
Acting as Enid Public Transit Authority, commissioners also will conduct a public hearing and consider approving a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with Oklahoma Department of Transportation to seek funding assistance for the purpose of operating a rural public transit system in the city of Enid.
If approved, it also provides for the execution of the agreement with ODOT, and the funds are used for the EPTA’s operating budget.
Also on the agenda for commissioners to consider is a contract with Enid Landscape and Lighting for trees to be planted at “Under Her Wing Was the Universe.”
The $12,352 project, which was approved by the Public Arts Commission of Enid at its March 8, 2023, meeting, would consist of five October Glory Maples and five Autumn Blaze Maples to be planted in the open area west of the artwork, with 10 Oklahoma Redbuds to be planted along its pathway.
Commissioners also will accept the annual independent auditor’s report from FORVIS, LLP on the financial statements of the city of Enid and its related authorities for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
Oklahoma law and various state and federal agencies from which the city of Enid receives funding require an annual audit.
The agenda item states the financial statements provide the users, such as the mayor, commissions, city manager, staff, residents, bond holders, creditors and regulators, with valuable information concerning the city of Enid’s financial condition, and that the audit gives reasonable assurance to these users that the financial statements are correct and free of material misstatement.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting, commissioners will review the fiscal year 2021-2022 audit and discuss a proposed addendum to the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program contract with Garney Companies, Inc.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
