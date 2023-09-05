During a meeting for the Enid City Commissioners on Thursday,, Sept. 7, 2023, commissioners will discuss and vote on an ordinance to accept a grant for sewer and water lines for the expansion of the industrial park.
During the commission’s meeting on Aug. 15, 2023, funds were approved to purchase 398 acres of land for $2.388 million at $6,000 an acre. The funds come from a sales tax note approved on July 18, 2023, which was to not exceed $5 million with an interest rate at no more than 8% to be repaid by September 2028. The vote allowed Enid Municipal Authority to borrow the money to buy the land.
Enid Regional Development Alliance had identified $15.8 million in grant funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act. One stipulation of the grant was that it could not be used to purchase land, so the commissioners approved the sales tax note to purchase the land with the goal of having the funds available to extend the water and sewer lines from 54th to 66th. Another stipulation of the grant is that infrastructure projects funded by the grant must be completed by December 2026.
The proposal and grant application has been approved by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and the vote during Thursday’s meeting will determine if the ordinance is adopted. The extension of the water and sewer lines will allow for the infrastructure necessary to eventually attract large-scale operations to the expanded industrial park.
The meeting is being held on Thursday due to Monday being a federal holiday. The meeting will begin with a study session at 5 p.m., during which commissioners will hear a financial update on the city’s budget for the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program, an update on engineering projects and an update on street striping efforts. The commissioners meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 401 W. Garriott.
