ENID, Okla. — Enid’s mountain bike trail could soon become an official city park.
On Thursday, Enid City Commission will consider approving designating the mountain bike trails, located at 1102 E. Rupe, as a city of Enid park to be named “5 Eighty Bike Park.”
Designating the mountain bike trails as a city park and approving an official name would increase awareness and open the possibility for more extensive funding with state and federal grants, allowing for future expansion, according to agenda informaiton provided by city officials.
At its Dec. 13, 2022, meeting, Enid Parks and Recreation Board reviewed the request, unanimously recommending its approval.
The 8-mile mountain bike trails contain flow sections, man-made obstacles and technical sections; is family-friendly; and accommodates all skill levels with a safe ride around anywhere an obstacle is located.
Also during the regular meeting Thursday, commissioners are set to reject all bids for a project that will resurface eight tennis courts and provide new nets at the South Government Springs Park.
After the project went out for bid, an addendum was added for deco-color and to specify Plexipave as the resurfacing to be used, but the bids received were not responsive because they did not include the addendum, according to the agenda item.
Commissioners will consider approving a change order to a project that provided fiber connections between Stride Bank Center and the city of Enid Service Center, reducing the contract by $50,117.60 to go from $396,046.12 to $345,928.52.
Another change order is on the table for commissioners to consider. The project with Rick Lorenz Construction reconstructed the intersection at Garriott and Grand, improved the corner radius, supported the signalization improvements and upgraded the corner nodes to meet ADA guidelines.
The $8,174.34 change order increases the total contract amount from $145,109.22 to $153,283.56 to adjust the as-built quantities.
During the study session, commissioners will review the 2023 city council study session and regular meeting schedule and hear an update on the asphalt program.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
