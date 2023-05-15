ENID, Okla. — Two Enid residents on Tuesday evening, May 16, 2023, are set to be appointed to serve on the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County's Board of Directors.
During Enid City Commission's regular meeting, commissioners will consider 14 applications received to fill the two vacancies.
Kitty Herbel and Linda "Susie" Hinkle are the incumbents, but only Hinkle is seeing reappointment.
The 13 other interested people are Catina Sundvall, Christina Robinson, Danielle Holmes, Ginny Shipley, Jerome Allen, Linda Moore, Marsha Scott, Michael Blackwood, Norman Grey, Pierce Jones, Rachel Tooman, Rae Graves and Jan Tinsley.
Each of the appointees will serve a three-year term through May 2026.
Other appointments will be considered for Public Arts Commission of Enid and Vance Development Authority.
There are six vacancies on PACE. Incumbents Ron Janzen, Christy Northcutt, Steven Rutledge and Jennifer Fletcher are seeking reappointment, and incumbent Michael Shuck is term-limited.
Applications for PACE were submitted by Janzen, Northcutt, Rutledge, Fletcher, Linda Moore, Rob Houston, Catina Sundvall, Theresa West and Pierce Jones.
The vacant positions on VDA have certain requirements: The first one must be filled by a former Enid mayor, and the second one must be held by a member of Enid Regional Development Alliance.
According to the agenda item, former Mayor George Pankonin is being considered to fill the first spot, following the resignation of another former mayor, Doug Frantz.
Charlene Flanery, executive director of ERDA, is recommended to be appointed to the VDA for the second position — held currently by Debbie Moore, who served as ERDA' interim executive director before Flanery's hiring on Feb. 27, 2023.
